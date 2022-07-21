SOLON — Sophomore Brett White has been named the WaMaC Conference East Division Player of the Year. The honor came along with a unanimous selection to the East Division All Conference Baseball First Team. An infielder, White hammered out a team-high 55 hits in 114 plate appearances with 14 doubles, two triples, and three homeruns for a .482 batting average. He scored 55 runs and drove in 45 more with a team-high 40 stolen bases. White also made 42 outs this season.
Kinnick Pusteoska, a senior, was also named to the First Team as a utility player. He produced 36 hits including 14 doubles, a triple, and four homers with 42 runs batted in over 111 at bats with a .324 average. He scored 36 runs, stole 13 bases, and made a team high 218 outs working first base.
Gehrig Turner and Blake Timmons were named to the Second Team.
Turner, a sophomore spent much of his time behind the dish but smacked 33 hits including nine doubles and four homeruns, two of which occurred against rival Clear Creek Amana. He drove in 33 runs, scored 27, and had a .330 batting average. Turner stole three bases and produced 91 outs.
Timmons, a junior, had 38 hits in 124 appearances including nine doubles, three triples, and a homer with a .306 average. He drove in 18 runs and scored 50 times with 24 stolen bases. As an infielder he made 58 outs and compiled a 2-1 record on the bump through 25 innings. Timmons gave up 34 hits, 24 runs (21 earned), walked 18, and issued 27 strikeouts.
Seniors Logan Gruchow and Michael Pipolo received WaMaC Recognition (honorable mention).
Gruchow had 31 hits in 116 appearances for a .267 average with eight doubles. He batted in 26 runs and scored 31 times with nine stolen bases. He made 18 outs and had a 2-1 pitching record in 11-1/3 innings. Gruchow gave up 14 hits and 16 runs (12 earned), walked ten, and had eight strikeouts.
Pipolo produced 21 hits including two doubles in 103 at bats for a .204 average. He drove in 18 runs and scored 31 times with 14 stolen bases and made 72 outs as an outfielder.
The Spartans finished the season at 21-17 overall and 14-10 in the East. Solon was seventh in the WaMaC overall, and fourth in the East with West Delaware taking the championship at 29-10 and 16-8.