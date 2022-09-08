TIFFIN — The varsity volleyball team had a busy week with two quads and an invitational tournament all adding up to an 8-2 record overall.
1-1 at CCA quad
Solon faced West Branch and West Liberty Tuesday, August 30 at Clear Creek Amana’s quad in Tiffin. Solon swept West Branch 2-0 (25-23, 25-15) with nine kills from Aly Stahle, six from Yasmine Sell, four from Grace Erwin, two apiece by Sophia Hoeper and Brynn Deike, and one each from Delaney Bombei, Izzy Frees, Britta Elijah, and Jozie Lahr. Deike made 18 assists with two each from Kennedey Whitford and Sell, and one from Bombei. Erwin produced three solo blocks while Stahle, Sell, and Bombei made one each. Stahle and Frees each had an ace serve as well.
Solon fell 2-1 to West Liberty (19-25, 25-18, 8-15) with six kills from Bombei, five from Erwin, four from Sell, three by Deike, and two from Hoeper. Deike produced 18 assists, Whitford made two, and Erwin had one. Erwin produced three solo blocks, Stahle and Sell made two each with one from Deike. Whitford came up with nine digs, seven by Stahle, Mik Langenberg made five while Deike had four, Brianna Kerkove produced three, and Sell made two. Whitford had four aces with one apiece by Kerkove and Deike.
3-0 at Marshalltown’s Apgar quad
Thursday, Sept. 1 found the ladies in Marshalltown for the Apgar Quad where they defeated Waverly-Shell Rock 2-1, Columbus Catholic (Waterloo) 2-0, and Marshalltown 2-1.
Stahle and Sell led against Waverly-Shell Rock with seven kills, Erwin made 5, Bombei and Deike 3, and Hoeper had two. Deike produced 23 assists, Whitford made two, and Stahle had one. Erwin produced three solo blocks, Sell made two. Whitford led in digs with 11, Langenberg came up with ten, Stahle made five, Deike had four, Kerkove produced three, and Sell made two. Langenberg had three ace serves while Whitford, Sell, and Kerkove had one each.
Sell led against the Columbus Sailors with eight kills, Stahle, Erwin, and Hoeper had four each, and Deike and Lahr made three. Deike produced 19 assists, Frees had nine, and Bombei produced one. Sell made three solo blocks with a pair by Erwin. Langenberg made eight digs, Whitford seven, Stahle and Deike had five, Frees made four, with one apiece by Kerkove and Bombei. Whitford, Langenberg, and Frees had one ace serve each.
Stats were not available at deadline for the Solon vs. Marshalltown contest.
2-1 at CR Washington Warriors’ Invitational
The busy week ended Saturday, Sept. 3 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School’s varsity invitational. Solon swept Johnston 2-0 (21-17, 21-14) and Linn-Mar 2-0 (21-16, 21-11), but fell 2-0 to Xavier Catholic (Cedar Rapids) (13-21, 10-21) Stats from these matches were not available at deadline.
Upcoming schedule
The ladies travel to Vinton-Shellsburg for a Thursday, Sept. 8 triangular with the Vikettes and Oelwein starting at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 finds Solon at Linn-Mar’s Invitational with the Lions, Rosemount, CR Kennedy, Dubuque Hempstead, Marion, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tipton, Pleasant Valley, Center Point-Urbana, Anamosa, and Assumption Catholic (Davenport). The action starts at 9:00 a.m.
The first home match of the season is set for Thursday, Sept. 15 as Williamsburg visits. Freshmen and the JV will play at 5:00 p.m. with the sophomores following at 6:00 p.m., and the varsity at 7:30 p.m. It will also be Military Appreciation Night.