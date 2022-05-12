Girina Tatyana Georgievna, a native of Ukraine, shows a boy how to decorate an Easter egg in the traditional Ukraine manner Wednesday, May 4 during a benefit dinner at the Solon United Methodist Church. The dinner generated funds for World Central Kitchen, a charity organization feeding Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland.
Keela Herr (left), Nancy Worrell, and Lisa Evans were among the many volunteers serving soups, borscht, and Ukraineburgers (AKA: Churchburgers, or Maid rites) Wednesday, May 4 during a benefit dinner at the Solon United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall for Ukrainian refugee relief.
SOLON — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues the humanitarian crisis grows ever more dire. Ukrainian refugees have flooded across the border into Poland seeking safety from the war. Among the relief organizations on the ground helping them is World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit charity founded in 2010 by Jose Andres.
WCK is greeting refugees and providing them with hot tea and chicken and vegetable soup. WCK is also working with local restaurants in the Ukraine cities of Odessa and Lviv to feed those who have stayed.
“We are telling them, ‘Guys, there are many ways to fight. Some people fight making sure people are fed,’” said Andres in a news release. “And those are our people, and we are going to be supporting them in many ways.”
Closer to home the Solon United Methodist Church held a dinner Wednesday, May 4 to benefit WCK.
For more information on WCK, or to donate directly, go to https://wck.org. Several other organizations have been vetted as legitimate charities providing direct support in Ukraine and neighboring countries including: