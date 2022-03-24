Four Solon teens joined the elite ranks of the Eagle Scouts— Landon Hummel, William Wittich, Brandon Merrick and Connor Shepherd. In an effort to highlight the positive achievements of local youth, the Solon Economist is profiling each of the four, with Hummel appearing in the March 3 edition, Wittich in the March 10 edition and Shepherd was featured last week, March 17. While wrapping up the series with Merrick, we hope to shine the spotlight on Solon’s future Eagle Scouts, as well as other young people contributing to the community.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank a Scout can achieve. It is an elite title and one which stays with them for life. It also serves as a testament to their character, explained Chartered Organization Representative for the Solon American Legion Post 460 Tom Clingerman, a Scout Leader for 31 years.
“The power of the Eagle Scout rank is in the reputation of those Scouts who have attained it.”
Typically, Four-to-six years of work often go into the projects and the individual skills learned are not as important as the demonstrated perseverance of the Scout.
“Eagle Scouts have been recognized as people with great potential. They are people for whom hard work is not a problem. Because of their association with Scouting, for so many years, they tend to adopt its belief in the qualities promoted in its Oath and Law, predominated by a sense of Honor and truthfulness, loyalty to their country and others, and a feeling that they can make a difference,” Clingerman said.
Brandon Merrick is an 18-year-old senior at Solon High School, the son of Shane and Shelly Merrick. He has been a part of Scouting since first grade.
“Because I had heard about all the activities in Scouting, like camping and the pinewood derby,” he explained.
His accomplishments, beyond completing his Eagle Scout community service project, include being elected Senior Patrol Leader, attending Boy Scout National Youth Leadership Training and receiving the Den Chief Service Award, an award for going above and beyond by teaching and mentoring younger scouts, he explained.
Merrick constructed four sets of bean bag boards, or cornhole boards, for the Solon Community Center. Cornhole, also referred to as bags, utilizes a 2’x4’ plywood board, raised at one end, with a six-inch hole cut into it. Players toss bean bags at the hole in a manner similar to playing horseshoes.
“The idea was offered to me as I was looking for possible projects,” he explained. “I liked it because the Community Center wanted something that would provide an exercise option for the elderly, and it would allow them to host tournaments. I also liked spending time at the Community Center and wanted others to enjoy going there, as well.”
As the project is for the benefit of the whole community, he wanted to involve the community in the project and solicited donations from local businesses in order to purchase the necessary materials.
“The Solon business that donated to my project include Frida’s, Bridge Community Bank, Ellison Insurance, Fitzpatrick Chiropractic, Sam’s Main Street Market and Big Grove Brewery.”
Merrick also reached out to local groups to design and paint the boards, including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Solon Dance Team, Solon Art Club, Solon Future Business Leaders of America, the Solon Library and the Solon Methodist Church.
“They were built by my family, and fellow Eagle Scout Landon Hummel and his family.”
Merrick said planning for the project involved multiple meetings with the Community Center, as well as organizing getting the boards to and from the various groups.
“My dad, grandpas, Landon Hummel and his dad (Greg Hummel) helped me put the boards together.”
To be approved for tournaments, the American Cornhole Association (ACA) has requirements for the boards including the size, location and diameter of the hole, height at the front and back and even the finish on the board, required to be at least 1/2” plywood. For example, the plywood must be sanded to a very smooth texture, without any defects affecting play. Also, the board can be painted with a latex exterior semi-gloss paint but cannot be so glossy it makes for a slippery surface allowing the bag to slide easily.
“Ashley Hummel volunteered to sew the bags,” he added. The ACA also requires the bags be made from two fabric squares 6-1/4”x6-1/4” and filled with two cups of feed corn possessing a finished weight of 14-16 ounces.
Merrick’s project, completed in December 2019, involved over 54 people in total and took 293 hours. He will attend Iowa State University and major in computer science. Like his fellow Eagle Scouts, he keeps busy outside of the Troop as a member of the football and basketball cheerleading team.
The cheerleading team was selected to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021.
“I am also in the high school plays and musicals and am a member of the National Honor Society.”
He also is employed at Casey’s.
The Solon Economist congratulates all four on their accomplishment and wishes them the very best of luck in their future endeavors.