Solon 5th Street Reconstruction Weekly Report for Friday, August 26 By Cami Rasmussen City Administrator Sep 1, 2022 Segment 1 (East of Wood Lily Rd – City Limits)This Week:• Saddleback Contractor fixed water valve issues east of Bergamot Ln.Two-Week Plan:• Finish sidewalk paving up to Wood Lily intersection after Segment 2 roadway paving.• Hydrant extension east of Bergamot intersection.• Segment 2 paving will occur between August 31st – September 6th. Construction traffic will increase along the detour route, David Dr., Windsor Dr., and Kingston Dr. during paving.Segment 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd)This Week:• Subgrade and base improvements between Green Acres and Windsor intersections.• Subdrains installed and connected to intakes west of Kingston Dr.• Poured new intakes and storm sewer east of Green Acres Dr.• Gas main conflict and relocation by utility companies.• Filter socks and drainage grading between Green Acres and Kingston.Two-Week Plan:• Subgrade preparations west of Kingston intersection.• Intake and storm sewer removal at care center.• Install subdrains between Green Acres and Kingston intersections.• Segment 2 roadway paving begins around August 31st – September 6th. Segment 2 roadway will be open 1-2 weeks after paving is completed.Segment 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.)This Week:• Sidewalk removal at Green Acres NE Sidewalk.Two-Week Plan:• Segment 3 construction will begin in approximately 2-3 weeks. Traffic control/detours will be updated prior to Segment 3 closure.Traffic ControlTraffic should continue using the established detour route. Updates will be provided one week in advance.