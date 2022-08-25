Solon 5th Street Reconstruction Weekly Report from August 19 By Cami Rasmussen City Administrator Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now crasmussen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Segment 1 (East of Wood Lily Rd – City Limits):This Week:• Subgrade prepared for remainder of Segment 1 paving.Two-Week Plan:• Grading near sidewalks along Segment 1. Finish sidewalk paving up to Wood Lily intersection after Segment 2 roadway paving.• Segment 2 paving will occur between August 25th – August 30th. Construction traffic will increase along the detour route, David Dr., Windsor Dr., and Kingston Dr. during paving.Segment 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd):This Week:• Subgrade and base improvements between Kingston and David intersections.• Subdrains installed and connected to intakes east of Kingston Dr.• Sidewalk removal and future sidewalk grading east of Green Acres Dr.• Side street pavements and driveways removed for all of Segment 2.• Removal of existing intakes and storm sewer west of Windsor intersection.• Power pole adjustments and relocation by utility companies.Two-Week Plan:• Subgrade preparations at Kingston intersection.• Install intakes east of Green Acres intersection.• Install subdrains between Green Acres and Windsor intersections.• Segment 2 roadway paving to occur between August 25th – August 30th. Segment 2roadway will be open 1-2 weeks after paving is completed.Segment 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.)This Week:• No work was completed in this area.Two-Week Plan:• Segment 3 construction will begin in approximately 2-3 weeks. Traffic control/detours will be updated prior to Segment 3 closure.Traffic Control:Traffic should continue using the established detour route. See the map for detour routes and roadway closures. Updates will be provided one week in advance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal business finds niche in candy offeringsBetween the lines: Preview of the previewIn a sweet spot for sweet cornMathieux Rehnke graduates from Air Force trainingJack Leighty new principal at Lisbon SchoolsCornell alum, former Mount Vernon resident donates kidney to strangerWapsi Country Club men's golf: Staying in the mix, againGetting the bands back togetherSexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachCity administrator relishes Iowa return Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.