Solon 5th Street reconstruction weekly report from Friday, August 12 By Cami Rasmussen City Administrator, City of Solon Aug 18, 2022

Segment 1 (East of Wood Lily Rd – City Limits):This Week:• Grading near Wood Lily, Bergamot, and the Saddleback subdivision.• Stockpile preparations for Segment 2 paving completed near Raymond intersection.Two-Week Plan:• Grading near sidewalks along Segment 1. Finish sidewalk paving up to Wood Lily intersection after Segment 2 roadway paving.• Segment 2 paving will occur within the next two weeks. Construction traffic will increase along the detour route and Raymond intersection.Segment 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd):This Week:• Road Core-outs and subgrade improvements east of David intersection.• Subdrains installed and connected to intakes near preservation area.• Grading for north sidewalk east of Windsor Dr.• All segment 2 intakes connections and bases have been sealed with concrete.• Side street pavement removed at Wood Lily intersection.• Subgrade improvements at Wood Lily intersection.Two-Week Plan:• Sidewalk grading and subgrade preparations along north side of Segment 2.• Install subdrains and connect to intake structures.• Utility relocations of power poles and communication junction boxes.• Segment 2 roadway paving to occur in approximately 2 weeks. Updates to traffic control will be provided prior to changes.Segment 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.)This Week:• No work was completed in this area.Two-Week Plan:• Utility relocations to prepare for construction in Segment 3.Traffic Control:Traffic should continue using the established detour route. See the attached map for detour routes and roadway closures. Updates will be provided one week in advance.