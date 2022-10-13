• Sidewalk paving between Wood Lily and Raymond intersections.
• Final grade acceptance and seeding operations.
• Remove temporary pavement at Raymond Intersection and pave intersection with concrete. Work will begin after 5th Street is open between HWY 1 and the golf course.
Segment 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd):
This Week:
• Earthwork excavations along new sidewalk.
• Topsoil placement and finished grading.
Two-Week Plan:
• Segment 2 sidewalk paving will continue through the next two weeks.
• Johnson County Prairie Preservation parking lot paving.
• Segment 2 surface clearing and site cleanup.
• Topsoil Placement, final grading, grade acceptance, and seeding operations as sidewalk paving is completed.
Segment 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.):
This Week:
• Segment 3 core outs and subbase trimming.
• Sidewalk removal and sidewalk base preparations.
• Intakes installed, subdrain installed, and sewer connections completed.
Two-Week Plan:
• Segment 3 paving will take place next Friday, October 14th. There is no change to the established detour route. Truck traffic will increase on this day, residents and families should proceed with caution during their commute.
Traffic Control:
Traffic should continue using the established detour route. No major changes are anticipated for the remainder of the project.