Solon 5th Street Reconstruction Weekly Report By City of Solon Aug 11, 2022

Segment 1 (East of Wood Lily Rd – City Limits):This Week:• Grading was completed near Raymond and Bergamot intersections.Two‐Week Plan:• Grading east of Wood Lily Rd, Sidewalk paving once grade and base are prepared.• Contractor will place erosion stone at the storm sewer outlet near the golf course.• Saddleback Estates Subdivision will be paving internal roadways.Construction vehicle traffic will increase along detour during this time.Segment 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd):This Week:• 5th Street pavement removed using milling machine.• Subdrains installed and connected to intakes north of Wood Lily intersection.• All storm crossings were completed. Several intake structures were poured.• Sidewalk grading east of David Dr., sidewalk near Wood Lily intersection was removed.Two‐Week Plan:• Finish pouring intake structures near Windsor and David intersections.• Sidewalk grading and subbase preparations along north side of Segment 2.• Install subdrains and connect to intake structures.• Utility relocations between Windsor and David Intersections.• Segment 2 roadway paving to occur in 2‐3 weeks. Updates on traffic control will be provided prior to changes.Segment 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.)This Week:• Roadway removed; curb fillets rolled for access along Segment 3.• Utility relocations north of the Bridge Community Bank.Two‐Week Plan:• Exploratory excavation will occur east of the Bank's access to 5th Street. Engineers and City staff will evaluate the condition of water main and make improvements as needed.• Utility relocations will occur to prepare for construction in Segment 3.Traffic Control:Traffic should continue using the established detour route. Updates will be provided one week in advance.