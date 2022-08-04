Solon 5th Street Reconstruction Weekly Report Aug 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Segment 1 (East of Wood Lily Rd – City Limits)This Week:• Sidewalk was paved east of Raymond Dr. and South of 5th Street.• Underground utility coordination and installation.Two‐Week Plan:• Grading east of Wood Lily Rd, Sidewalk paving once grade and base are prepared.• Contractor will place erosion stone at the storm sewer outlet near the golf course.• Saddleback Estates Subdivision will be paving internal roadways in early August.Construction vehicle traffic will increase along detour during this time.Segment 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd)This Week:• Water main was connected at David Dr.• Mainline storm sewer for segment 2 was completed.• Excavation for north sidewalk continued to Windsor Dr.Two‐Week Plan:• Storm sewer crossings and intake structures completed for segment 2.• Roadway removal was scheduled to begin Monday, August 1st. Removals will extend throughSegment 3.Segment 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.)This Week:• No work was completed in this area.Two‐Week Plan:• Exploratory excavation will occur east of the Bank’s access to 5th Street. Engineers andCity staff will evaluate the condition of water main and make improvements as needed.• Roadway removal was to begin Monday, August 1st.Traffic Control:Traffic should continue using the established detour route. See the attachedmap for detour routes and roadway closures. Updates will be provided one week in advance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa baseball: McCray steps downAnamosa City golf: Recker claims second City titleCredit where credit is dueAnamosa softball: Trying to defy the oddsAnamosa baseball: Wilt earns coveted All-Star inviteHall pulls of feeding balancing actMartelle celebrates 150 years July 30 and July 31Midland/Springville softball: Paulsen, Matus keep reeling in the honorsMartelle to celebrate sesquicentennialSchneiter crowned queen Images Videos