Solon 5th Street Reconstruction Weekly Report By City of Solon Jul 28, 2022

Part 1 (East of Wood Lily Rd – City Limits):This Week:• Contractor continued grading on north and south sides of 5th St.• Rock shoulder/temporary roadway was removed and replaced with topsoil as area prepares for sidewalk paving.Two‐Week Plan:• Contractor will begin paving sidewalks on early next week.• Contractor will finish placing erosion stone at the storm sewer outlet near the golf course.• Saddleback Estates Subdivision will be paving internal roadways in early August.Construction vehicle traffic will increase along detour during this time.Part 2 (East of Green Acres Dr. – Wood Lily Rd):This Week:• Contractor completed water main installation and testing.• Approximately 350' of storm sewer was installed near the Prairie Conservation Area.• Excavation for north sidewalk began east of David Dr.Two‐Week Plan:• Finish storm sewer and intake installations up to Kingston Dr.• Roadway removal will begin, roadway subbase improvements will be made, followed bythe paving of the roadway (Week of August 1st,).Part 3 (East of Highway 1 – Green Acres Dr.)This Week:• No work was completed in this area.Two‐Week Plan:• Exploratory excavation will occur east of the Bank's access to 5th Street. Engineers and City staff will evaluate the condition of water main and make improvements as needed.• Storm excavation and improvements will begin once Part 2's roadway paving has begun.Traffic Control:Traffic should continue using the established detour route. See the map for detour routes and roadway closures. Updates will be provided one week in advance.Project updates can also be found at www.solon-iowa.com