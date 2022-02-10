From left, Sectional champions freshman Jordan Schmidt (126) and senior Gage Marty (285), along with second-place finishers sophomore Lawson Sinwell (120), freshman Jordan Schmidt (126), freshman David Karam (152) and senior Tyler Hancox (220) qualified for the Class 2A District Tournament at Williamsburg High School on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Six Solon wrestlers earned the right to continue their season after a top-two finish at the Class 2A Sectional Tournament, Feb. 5, at Solon.
Jordan Schmidt (126) and Gage Marty (285) finished first, while Lawson Sinnwell (126), David Karam (152), Braydon Hoffman (195) and Tyler Hancox (220) placed second. All six will compete at the Class 2A District Tournament at Williamsburg on Saturday, Feb. 12.
“They went out and competed, which is all we can ask for as coaches,” coach Aaron Hadenfeldt said. “We had a few of them that were also right there, and I feel for those guys. They’ve worked hard and fell short of their goals — hopefully, that will fuel them in the offseason.
“The six that we’ve got moving on to next weekend are in a good spot. We’ll work with them this week to get them prepped for Saturday and they’ll leave it all out on the mat. They are not satisfied with moving on to districts, they want the next step. They’ll get that chance next weekend.”
Notre Dame/W.B. (243) and West Liberty (211) earned the team berths to regional duals. Solon was third (201.5), Washington fourth (159.5), Keokuk fifth (66) and Mount Pleasant sixth (46).
Schmidt took first, starting with a bye, then pinning Aman Ghande, of ND/WB (1:11), and then built a technical fall over Ryker Dengler, of West Liberty (15-0, 3:30).
Marty got a bye, then pinned Jordan Salyers, of Keokuk (1:45), and Quintyn Rocha, of West Liberty (1:44).
Sinnwell got a bye, took out Gunner McNamee, of Mount Pleasant (2:51), before losing to CJ Davis of ND/WB (2:54). He advanced without a wrestle back thanks to a previous win over McNamee.
Karam began with a bye, pinned Conrad Kirchner, of Keokuk (4:49), before falling via tech fall to ND/WB’s Isaiah Fenton (16-0, 3:03). He advanced with a previous win over Kirchner.
Hoffman opened with a bye and then fell to Jahsiah Galvin, of West Liberty, in 1:18. He then earned a 4-1 decision over Washington’s Curtis Stender and pinned Keokuk’s Kolbe Barnes in 1:33.
Hancox opened with a bye and then pinned Youseff Rezbekallah, of ND/WB, in 41 seconds. He fell in the championship match to Colley Billingsly, of Washington, in 3:02. He pinned West Liberty Joe Aker’s in the second-place match in 1:29.
Evan Burg (103), Kyler Jessup (113) and Lucas Kampman (170) all took third.
Fourths went to Charlie Karam (132), Jackson Feuerbach at 145 and Dade Altman at 182.
Placing sixth were Cole Carney (138) and Braeden Flynn (160).