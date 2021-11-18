Though the company handling its solid waste will have new owners, Solon is aiming for the same service.
Steve Smith, of Johnson County Refuse out of North Liberty, is selling the business to LRS of Iowa, the first venture into the state by Lakeshore Recycling Systems. The 20-year old company out of Morton Grove, Ill., operates mostly in the Chicago suburbs.
Smith was at the Solon City Council meeting Nov. 3 to update the council on the sale of the business and possible assignment of Solon’s solid waste collection contract to LRS.
Smith said though the ownership is changing, he expects day-to-day operations at Johnson County Refuse to continue much as today with the current crew under his direction handling the work. Smith told the council when exploring the option of selling the company, he was cautious about dominant national companies which might substantially change operations.
“The City of Solon has a long-term contract with Johnson County Refuse, signed in part because of its reputation and demonstrated quality,” said Solon Mayor Steve Stange. “Before transferring the contract, the city wants to ensure it receives a similar level of service and do its due diligence.”
The contract does stipulate a level of service, so the city does have recourse if it drops, city attorney Kevin Olson said. Additionally, city administrator Cami Rasmussen will research other communities’ experiences with Lakeshore Recycling Systems.
In other business:
As the City of Solon grows, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would like to increase the number of hours spent in the community. Solon contracts with the office for law enforcement.
Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel requested the city increase hours contracted from the current 38 to 40 hours per week at $47 per hour, starting in July. The increase has more to do with the expectation of service in a larger community rather than more criminal activity.
Kunkel made the request as the city begins planning its budget for fiscal year 2022-23.
The additional hours would cost less than $5,000 per year. Solon’s contract with Johnson County costs $93,000 annually.