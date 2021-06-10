SOLON– The American Legion Hawkeye Boys State will be held at Camp Dodge, in Johnston, on June 13-18. Representing the Solon American Legion Post No. 460 is Alex Kingery, son of Dennis Kingery and Melissa Wagner, both from Ely. Alex attends Prairie High School and is involved in the National Honor Society, Varsity Show Choir-The Ambassadors, is an Eagle Scout and a volunteer at the Solon American Legion.
American Legion Hawkeye Boys State is a weeklong “hands-on” experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Iowa government.
American Legion Hawkeye Boys State is an exercise in leading as well as following others. Elections are an opportunity to show the ability to perform under pressure and to show character in the face of victories and/or defeats. Boys State will test skill in solving problems and working effectively within a team.