The Solon City Council approved unanimously a conditional zoning agreement with Watts development group for Trail Ridge Estates annexation and rezoning during its regular session July 21.
Several residents were on hand during the public hearing to present concerns about the development focusing primarily on living conditions and existing infrastructure. Specifically, some questioned the council on how the development would affect properties, traffic patterns, and the school district.
Cindy Morrison, of Solon, brought up issues she’s seen at the Old Mill Creek addition and said of the multi-housing unit that parking has been a huge problem. She questioned the impact of Trail Ridge Estates, and what they will do for “our properties and water drainage systems.” However, she agreed the new development does allow lower income families to live here, and it’s beneficial for that.
According to Cami Rasmussen, city administrator, the original plan had been sent to the planning and zoning committee several times with much discussion, and had gone through two official votes with several changes being made.
During the meeting, she recapped the formal processes for annexation and said the planned annexation was due in part based on the proximity of the development property to Solon city limits.
Three properties in question relating to the annexation are owned by Alan Bennett, Oakland Cemetery (Big Grove Trustees), and Jeffrey and Cheryl Geistkemper, respectively. And needed to be included in the annexation agreement with Trail Ridge Estates because without them it would “create an island out of the development, and that is not allowed by state law.”
“We began conversations with the Big Grove Trustees, who own the Oakland Cemetery, the Geistkempers and the Bennetts,” she said. Rasmussen added they spoke with all three parties about annexation, and discussed interests and concerns about the proposal.
She also told the council, in January of 2021, the Watts Group had presented a concept for development and that included 364 units and that the Solon Planning and Zoning felt it was a heavy on multi-family dwellings.
“There have been quite a few versions that have gone back and forth over the months,” she explained. There have been several meetings between the city council and planning and zoning with “the ultimate goal to get to the point tonight that there is an annexation before the council to consider.”
The city has agreements with the Geistkempers, Bennetts, and Oakland Cemetery and that they have agreed to come in for annexation, so “Trail Ridge Estates can annex as well.”
The agreement council approved was denied by Solon Planning and Zoning along a 4-3 vote, and required four out of five council members to override planning and zoning for the annexation.
“There’s a variety of zones coming in with this annexation, the latest (revision) of the development has 291 units or 291 doors. What’s happening tonight is whether the council is allowing the annexation.”
Because the agreement was approved, the Watts Group is free to move forward with a preliminary plat that details each specific lot. The detailed plat would then move to planning and zoning for one review and then city council for one review. The next three meetings including this one sets the zoning to be finalized.
According to Dave Schechinger, city engineer, “It’s a relatively large area we’re looking at, and we wanted to make sure it complies with the comprehensive plan that was recently prepared by the city.”
He added they wanted to review closely the housing goals that were laid out in the city’s comprehensive plan. We want to “make sure there were opportunities for various types of houses to be built and have a neighborhood that would serve several different levels …” Schechinger also noted they looked at the proposed land use and future land use outlined in the comprehensive plan. “We evaluated that compared to what they were proposing.” He said there was also several sensitive areas in this particular plat of land … wetlands, pond, floodplain and “things of that nature that we wanted to make sure we preserved.”
Solon Community School District also looked at the plan closely and Schechinger explained, “we had several conversations with their representatives to make sure we had their input.” Rasmussen added, the schools are comfortable with the growth of Solon and developments.
Mayor Steve Stange, added that one of his concerns, dealt with the continued growth in the area. “We know that growth is going to continue whether we have control or not, I would rather have control over it so we can put our standards into practice …”
Rasmussen added, “Solon is a bigger and better version of itself than 10-years ago.”
Council member John Farlinger said, “I’ve liked the concept from the beginning, and how the Watts group was willing to work with our city staff to make something that looks even better than we thought it was going to. I’m pretty excited about it.”
In a final note, Stange explained, “I was pleased with the communication between our city administrator and city engineer and public works director as well. There was a lot of communication between the Watts group, and I felt they were listening very well to our concerns.”
In other business, Bill Menner, of the Iowa Rural Development Council, introduced himself to the council and said he has been contracted by the Johnson County Supervisors to develop an economic development plan for the unincorporated areas of Johnson County.
Menner added he’ll be looking at the growth areas, villages, developing a vision how those areas might grow – with priorities embedded supporting agriculture and agritourism and local food systems, entrepreneurship, sustainability resilience, and diversity equity and inclusion.
“I’ve been focused on small town vitality, and I give a tip of the hat to Solon. It’s such a vibrant community and you all get credit for that.”
The council also recognized Kris Richardson for five years of service with the city’s public works department. “He’s an awesome mechanic and saves the city a lot of money. He’s a real team player,” said Stange.