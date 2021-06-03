Board members of the Solon Area Community Foundation (SACF) presented two donations at the conclusion of a Wednesday, May 12, meeting. The SACF presented the Solon Firefighter’s Association with the final $10,000 of a $30,000 commitment to the construction of the new Solon firehouse. Pictured are Larry Meister, Shelley Kuennen, Denny Gruber, Greg Morris, Don Ellis, Doug Lindner, Linda Linderbaum, Kevin Shima and Cami Rasmussen. The board later presented the City of Solon with a check for $7,500 to help defray expenses for the splash pad project at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area. Pictured are Kevin Shima, Doug Lindner, Denny Gruber, Cami Rasmussen, Don Ellis, Larry Meister, Shelley Kuennen and Linda Linderbaum. Learn more about the SACF at solonareacf.org. (contributed photos)

