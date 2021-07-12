SOLON- Solon Beef Days named Celebrity Grand Marshals of the 2021 Celebration: The Teachers, Staff and Administration in the Solon Community School District.
Congratulations and Thank You for your service and dedication
A Message from Solon CSD staff: We are thrilled to be honored as the Grand Marshals of the parade. We appreciate the continuous support provided by the community through the challenging year and are grateful for the opportunity to provide the academic, social and emotional support for all Solon students this year. The success of this year is a real testament to the resolve and beauty of the community.