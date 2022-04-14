The Lady Spartans soccer team battled the elements, the Marion Wolves, and the South Tama Trojans to claim two more victories last week moving to 3-1 on the season, and capturing the top spot at 3-0, in the WaMaC East Conference.
Solon emerged triumphant, 3-0, besting Marion at Spartan Stadium on Tuesday, April 5, while battling the wind, the rain, and cold to capture a 1-0 lead at the half.
“We were happy to have the lead going into the second half but I felt we had more opportunities that we should have capitalized on in the first half,” Head Coach Amanda Paulson dissected. “The Marion Wolves had an aggressive back line which made it harder to take them on one versus one, but I think we were able to move the ball into space better in the second half which gave us more opportunities.”
Solon improved the lead to 2-0 within the first seven minutes of the second half and placed the cherry on top with 11:47 remaining in the game for the victory.
“We came out with a higher level of intensity and focus on our touches,” the coach elaborated. “We were able to move the ball and score the second goal off a through ball and the third goal from an outside shot.”
Coach Paulson was quick to dispel any notion the weather favored or compromised either team in the game.
“The elements have definitely added a level of difficulty to the game, but the girls have handled it well. All teams have had to deal with the elements, I’m not concerned about its impact.”
Goalkeeper Alex Paisley made three saves in 80 minutes of play protecting the Lady Spartans’ goal from Marion’s eight shots, with only six actually credited as being fired on Solon’s goal.
Freshmen Rose McAtee, Farrah Hendricks and sophomore Gabby Knipper earned the Lady Spartans’ three game-winning goals with McAtee credited for two shots, Hendricks one shot on goal and Knipper with four shots including three on goal. Grace Yetley shot four times on goal, Morgan Link went uncharacteristically scoreless albeit firing four times, three times at the goal. Sylvie Hendricks fired twice, once on goal as did Georgia Havlicek and Elena Swan, and Alex Locke shot once.
Friday, April 8, the Lady Spartans marched over the South Tama Trojans, 10-0 courtesy of the mercy rule in roughly 42:57 of game play.
“The Trojans started the match with a high defensive line and it took the girls a while to figure out how to move the ball behind a high line under pressure,” said coach Paulson. “With a high line we also had to discuss spacing between our forwards, mids and back line.”
Solon held a 1-0 lead in the first half until the dam broke and points assailed the South Tama Trojan goal with Link burying a goal with 17:29 left in the half.
“The girls came out wanting to make a statement and I think they did that. They were working to get ten in the first half, but it took 15 minutes before we got the first goal of the game. Once the second goal came, there was no stopping the energy on the field.”
Sylvia Hendricks recorded a goal with 16:50 remaining, Link scored again with 16:27 remaining in the half, and like rivulets of water on a metal roof Solon peppered the goal trying to put the game away with a 9-0 lead before the half but falling just shy with 22 ticks remaining and a corner kick. It only delayed the inevitable as Solon put the game away with 37:03 remaining in the second half.
“Farrah Hendricks and Elena Swan both did a great job filling into outside back and outside mid positions,” Coach Paulson hailed. “We had several players with goals for the night and a great service from Tali Radcliffe into the box with a goal from Yetley.”
Link assailed the goal five times in six attempts, scoring four points and earning an assist. McAtee scored two goals courtesy of five attempts, four on goal and accrued an assist. Hendricks recorded two goals from both of her shots; Tali Radcliffe was credited with an assist; Alex Locke scored a goal, shooting twice; Grace Yetley scored one goal from two shots on the net; Addi Greene shot four times, twice on goal; and Gabby Knipper shot once on goal.
Mara Duster spent 42.57 lonely minutes in the goal for Solon.
Coach Paulson emphasized the Lady Spartans’ condition for competing in inclement weather and the intent to take the game to the competition, no matter the conditions.
“We cannot wait for sunshine,” she emphasized. “The cold and rain make it more challenging to keep players coming off the bench warmed up. We have had several practices in the conditions (allowing) us to prepare for games under the same conditions.”
Solon (3-1) traveled to Mid-Prairie (2-1) Monday, April 11, and host the Beckman Catholic Blazers (0-1) at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. A busy week ensues as the Lady Spartans travel to Benton Community High School, April 18 to combat the Bobcats (2-2), a visit to West Liberty to compete against the Comets (1-2) Thursday, April 21 at 5 p.m., and preseason scrimmage opponent Liberty High (2-1) treks Mahaffey Bridge Road to battle the Lady Spartans, at home Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m.
Coach Paulson and the Lady Spartans are prepared to record some road wins.
“These will be our first games on the road, with some of them played on grass for the first time this year,” she said. “We will need to remain focused on our play and composed on the field. If we bring energy and intensity to each road game then I believe we will do well.”