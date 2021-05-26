SOLON– The Spartans didn’t get off to the best start against Cedar Valley Christian in a first-round substate soccer matchup Thursday, May 20.
But after that first minute, they were fine.
After giving up a penalty kick in the box, Solon found itself down 1-0 to the visiting Huskies.
“Very pleased with our response to the poor start,” noted Solon Head Coach Jeremy McMurrin. “I believe we scored three goals in the next three minutes which is an insane pace.”
Junior Dillon Bruck tied things up for the Spartans at the end of the second minute, and fellow junior Logan Sieverding put Solon ahead exactly 30 seconds later.
Bruck struck again as three minutes expired off the first-period clock for a 3-1 lead.
The Spartans quickly turned it into a blowout, finding the back of the net five more times before the half and adding two more second-period goals as insurance in the 10-1 win.
Junior keeper John Peters chalked up a single save against his goal allowed.
Five Solon players scored, with a hat trick going to junior William Wittich. Sieverding (two), senior Gabe Yetley (two) and freshman Eli Freerks rounded out the scoring.
Seven different Spartans collected a total of nine assists, with three by Yetley. Freshman Josiah Hale, sophomore Lewis Sutton, junior Owen Erusha, Wittich, junior Nate Ferguson and Bruck each added one.
Solon had nine corner kicks and 21 of 38 shots were on goal.
With the win, Solon advanced to a 1A semifinal at home against West Branch Monday, May 24. The winner moves on to the substate final at Iowa City Regina May 26 and a chance for a berth in the state tournament June 1, 3, and 5 at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
“We were able to play a ton of players and did some very nice things to help prepare for tonight (facing West Branch),” McMurrin reported. “Looking forward to a competitive match.”
Solon moved to 12-5 on the season, having picked up a 2-1 road loss to Clear Creek Amana (CCA) in Tiffin May 18.
Each team scored a goal in the second period, but after two overtimes, the Clippers emerged with a 4-3 shootout win.
CCA’s Taylor Christensen broke through the Solon defense to score with just 5:30 left to play in the match. A Clipper foul resulted in Yetley booting in a penalty kick to tie with just over four minutes left.