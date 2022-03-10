The Solon Community School District announced Holly Westlund has accepted the offer to serve as the next principal of Lakeview Elementary School. The announcement was made on Monday, March 7 in an email to district families.
Westlund currently serves as Building Facilitator at Prairie Heights Elementary
in the College Community School District (Cedar Rapids). She has been in this role since
2017, a role that has included engaging individual teachers or teacher
teams in proactively providing social-emotional supports for students,
helping ensure the effective operations of the school through coordinating
various schedules, classroom placements, safety drills and policy changes,
and collaborating with the building leadership team to design and
implement professional development. Prior to this she served as a
kindergarten teacher in the College CSD and the Anamosa CSD.
Westlund was thrilled to accept the position saying, “I am incredibly grateful for
the opportunity to serve the students, staff and families of the Solon
Community School District. I look forward to joining the Solon community and continuing the great
work happening at Lakeview.”
The new principal holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Drake University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Mount Mercy University.
She is married to her husband Nick. They live in Cedar Rapids with their three daughters Emma (8),
Evelynn (2), and Eleanor (10 months). In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family,
reading, traveling and cheering on the Hawkeyes.
District leaders and the Board of Education have been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to
conduct the search. Westlund will officially begin leading Lakeview Elementary School on July 1, 2022.