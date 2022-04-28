The Solon Spartan boys track and field team participated in the Assumption Last Chance Meet at Davenport Assumption High School on April 21. The Spartans scored 178 team points besting Mount Vernon (153), Williamsburg (142.5), Davenport Assumption (80.5), Camanche (75) and Regina (24).
“This meet was a great night to be a Spartan,” said Coach Mark Sovers. “The ability to rise to the occasion in a moment when you have the opportunity to be the best version of you is special. Each and every meet we want to be present in the moment and not let any moment go by without enjoying every single minute of it. There was so much to smile about at this meet.”
Sovers said his team put an emphasis on the relays taking the next step and leading the way in the meet. “They did not disappoint,” he said. “What our team was able to accomplish together and not care where the credit goes or what standard needs to be met will serve them well moving forward.”
Personal Records (PR) were set by the shuttle hurdle relay (Nash Kotar, Charlie Brand, Cole Carney, and Brady Mullen) at 1:04.21, the 4x200 relay (Trin Eidahl, Michael Pipolo, Blake Timmons, and Jeremy Bachus) at 1:31.67, and by the 4x400 relay (Bachus, Rhett Mesch, Ty Becicka, and Jacob Timmons) at 3:30.44.
Individual PRs were achieved by Kotar in the 110 hurdles (16.20/second place), Oaken Foster in the 400 hurdles (1:00.57/third place), Charlie Brandt in the 400 hurdles (1:03.17/fourth place), Michael Yeomans in the 1,600 (4:51.19/first place), and Brick Kabela in the 1,600 (4:56.51).
“Looking forward to what is ahead for this group,” Sovers said. “Each day we strive to meet the Solon Standard as we move closer to the best version of who we are.”
This weekend the 4x100 relay team (Eidahl, Blake Timmons, Austin Knight, and Pipolo) will compete in the 2022 Drake Relays.
Statistics courtesy of accuracetiming.com April 24:
100m: 3. Michael Pipolo 11.72 (6), 10. Michael Purdy 13.34.
200m: 5. Rhyse Wear 24.72 (4), 9. Brent Lumpkin 25.37.
400m: 3. Ty Becicka 54.25 (6), 11. Dawson Fordice 57.73.
1,600m: 1. Michael Yeomans 4:51.19 (10), 5. Becicka 4:56.51 (4).
3,200m: 2. Collin Bumsted 11:45.14 (8).
110m hurdles: 1. Brady Mullen 15.75 (10), 2. Nash Kotar 16.20 (8).
400m hurdles: 3. Oaken Foster 1:00.57 (6), 4. Charlie Brandt 1:03.17 (5).
4x100 relay: 5. Brady Mullen, Trin Eidahl, Jeremy Bachus, Pipolo 45.74 (4).
4x200 relay: 1. Eidahl, Pipolo, Austin Knight, Bachus 1:31.67 (10).
4x400 relay: 2. Knight, Bachus, Rhett Mesch, Jacob Timmons 3:30.44 (8).
4x800 relay: 4. Grant Bumsted, Wyatt Applegarth, Quinn Felderman, Maddox Shipley 9:21.46 (5).
800m SMR: 3. Oliver Burns, Jake Quillin, J. Timmons, Zach Capper 1:41.80 (5).
DMR: 3. Grant Gerdin, Parker Pentico, Grant Knipper, Yeomans 3:53.81 (6).
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Kotar, Brandt, Cole Carney, Mullen 1:04.21 (10).
High jump: 2. Foster 6-0 (8).
Long jump: 1. Brett White 19-04 (10), 2. Parker Pentico 19-0.25 (8).
Shot put: 1. Adam Smith 45-7 (10), 2. Ben Kampman 41-2 (8).
Discus: 1. Smith 144-5 (10), 2. Kampman 140-10 (9).