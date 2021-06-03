SOLON– Solon showed a lot of heart in its rematch with the Regals.
Iowa City Regina had provided the Spartans with an early-season wake-up call back in April, and the two teams matched up again in Iowa City for a Class1A Substate 4 final May 26.
After battling to a 2-2 tie in the first period, the Spartans and Regals went scoreless in the second period and two overtimes, but Regina won a penalty kick shoot-out, 4-2, and advanced to the state soccer tournament with a 3-2 victory.
Regina senior Alec Wick accounted for both of the Regals’ regulation goals.
Solon senior Gabe Yetley cut the lead with a score closing in on the halfway point of the first period, and freshman Eli Freerks added a goal before the half to knot the score at 2-2.
The Spartans concluded the season at 13-6.
Solon reached the substate final with a 3-2 win over the West Branch Bears May 24 at Spartan Stadium.
Solon took a 2-1 first-half lead on goals by junior Dillon Bruck and Yetley, but the Bears tied things up in the second period, and Bruck’s second goal was the winner for Solon. Junior Nate Ferguson had two assists for the Spartans. Junior keeper John Peters collected three saves against two goals allowed.
Solon had six corner kicks to one for West Branch. The Spartans took 12 shots, six on goal, while the Bears attempted 11 shots, six on goal. West Branch goalie Cael Fiderlein recorded eight saves against three goals allowed.