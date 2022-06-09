SOLON — Solon Centennial Lions Club President Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, Lion Deb Yakish, and Lion Dr. Bruce Wright, conducted free vision screenings for children aged six months through elementary school age Tuesday, May 24, at the Solon Learning Academy. These 78 vision screenings were in conjunction with Iowa KidSight in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Vision screening is accomplished with a special camera and produces images of a child’s eyes to determine the presence of eye disorders including far-and near-sightedness, astigmatism, anisometropia (unequal refractive power), strabismus (misaligned eyes), and media opacities (e.g., cataracts).
No physical contact is made with the child by screeners, and no eye drops are used during the vision screening. This screening is approximately 85-90% effective in detecting problems that can cause reduced vision. Children younger than six months old were not screened. A completed consent form signed by a parent or guardian accompanied the child being screened. Those results were sent directly to the parent or guardian, to use for school verification or other needs. Of the seventy-eight children who were screened, there were two children who were recommended for additional evaluation, and two who needed the screening repeated for interpretation. The Iowa KidSight Consent Form can be easily found on the Iowa KidSight web page under “Brochures and Forms” and provides additional information to answer questions. This Summer, the Solon Centennial Lions Club will be conducting additional vision screenings at the Solon Library or in conjunction with additional local childcare organizations. Announcements will be made on “Solon Centennial Lions Club” Facebook, and in the Solon Economist.