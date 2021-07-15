SOLON– Solon Centennial Lions Club conducts free eye-screening for children aged six months through elementary school age, on Monday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Solon Public Library meeting rooms.
Screenings are in conjunction with Iowa KidSight, in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Vision screening is accomplished with a special camera producing images of a child’s eyes to determine the presence of eye disorders including far- and near-sightedness, astigmatism, anisometropia (unequal refractive power), strabismus (misaligned eyes) and media opacities (e.g., cataracts). No physical contact is made with the child by screeners and no eye drops are used during the vision screening. This screening is approximately 85-90 percent effective in detecting problems causing reduced vision.
Participation is voluntary. Children younger than six-months old are not screened. No child is screened without a signed and completed consent form. Each individual child must be accompanied and requires a consent form. When screening results are available, usually within two weeks, they are sent directly to the parent to use for school verification or other needs. The Iowa KidSight Consent Form can be easily found on the Iowa KidSight web page under "brochures and forms," the Solon Centennial Lions website and Facebook pages. The consent form provides additional information to answer questions. No appointment is needed. Patience is required. Bring a completed consent form to the event.