Permits are required to operate a golf cart in the city limits. New permits for 2022 are $30 and renewed permits for 2022 are $25. Valid Driver’s license (18 years of age) and proof of insurance required.
PET LICENCES & GOOD NEIGHBOR GUIDELINES
A reminder that cats and dogs must get a city license every year, the cost is $2 per spayed or neutered pet and if not, the fee is $10 per pet.
Dog barking is a frequent complaint at City Hall, and we encourage responsible and considerate pet ownership in the City of Solon. Be considerate of your neighbors and don’t leave barking dogs outside unattended and remove visible barriers that cause dogs to bark.
STREETS & RIGHT-OF-WAYS — — NO PARKING
In areas where street parking is allowed, there is a 48-hour limit. Street storage is prohibited. No parking is allowed in the area between the sidewalk and the street known as the street right-of-way.
NO STREET STORAGE
Campers, trailers and boats are not allowed on city streets unless hooked to a vehicle. Vehicle parking is limited to 48 hrs.
SWIMMING POOLS
All pools (soft side, above ground, permanent) capable of holding water to 24 inches or more in depth, or have a capacity greater than 5000 gallons, require a building permit. Above ground pools less than 48” above grade must have an approved barrier.