New Teachers

With teacher shortages across Iowa and the nation, we are thrilled to have filled all vacancies with highly qualified and talented educators. The only area that continues to pose a challenge is hiring highly qualified long-term substitute teachers. The instructional practices we use are forward-thinking and we believe provides each and every Solon student an educational advantage. Our forward-thinking approach can be overwhelming to those who haven’t had the professional training that we provide our teachers. We have the best staff and have added a very talented group to begin this year.

