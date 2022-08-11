Solon Community School District welcomes new staff for ’22-'23 Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New certified staff this academic year include Mackenzie Isaacson (HS Special Ed), Trystin Luneckas (4th grade), Matthew Folkerts (4th grade), Elizabeth Wessels (HS science), Rachel Bennett (HS ELA), Alexis Bahl (3rd grade), John Cooper (Industrial Tech), Alexis Gutz (Preschool), Paige Niemeyer (Elementary Counselor), Bonnie Mann (Lakeview and Solon Intermediate School Nurse), Abigail Funke (1st grade), Michelle Mead (Reading Recovery – Lakeview), Alyson Krapfl (Kindergarten), Abbigail Kinnaird (Kindergarten), Scyler Volquartsen-Menke (3rd grade).New classified staff include Kendalyn McConnell (District Food Service), Jennifer Tucker (CFA Tech Director), Sidney Matzdorff (HS Media Associate), Jacquie Kraxner (Lakeview Secretary), Kimberly Friedrich (Associate), Breanna Bullard (Associate), Crystal Bradley (Associate), Cindy Scharf (Solon Intermediate School Food Service) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa softball: Watters does it againWapsi Country Club women's golf: Building a Wapsi dynastySexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachKlima representing Linn County at Iowa State FairMartelle's 150thMidland softball wrap-up: Gaining ground with goalsWren and Purl holds ribbon cuttingMount Vernon resident returns from Americorps serviceMidland baseball wrap-up: Having the time to get things rightWapsi Country Club men's golf: Carrier claims 20th 'major' title Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.