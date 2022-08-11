New certified staff this academic year include Mackenzie Isaacson (HS Special Ed), Trystin Luneckas (4th grade), Matthew Folkerts (4th grade), Elizabeth Wessels (HS science), Rachel Bennett (HS ELA), Alexis Bahl (3rd grade), John Cooper (Industrial Tech), Alexis Gutz (Preschool), Paige Niemeyer (Elementary Counselor), Bonnie Mann (Lakeview and Solon Intermediate School Nurse), Abigail Funke (1st grade), Michelle Mead (Reading Recovery – Lakeview), Alyson Krapfl (Kindergarten), Abbigail Kinnaird (Kindergarten), Scyler Volquartsen-Menke (3rd grade).

New classified staff include Kendalyn McConnell (District Food Service), Jennifer Tucker (CFA Tech Director), Sidney Matzdorff (HS Media Associate), Jacquie Kraxner (Lakeview Secretary), Kimberly Friedrich (Associate), Breanna Bullard (Associate), Crystal Bradley (Associate), Cindy Scharf (Solon Intermediate School Food Service)

