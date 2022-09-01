ANAMOSA — Solon grabbed seven of the top 20 girls places for a strong win in the first cross country meet of the year. The boys pushed three runners into the top 11 for third place in their season kickoff. The August 27 meet in Anamosa used an ‘everybody runs varsity’ format scoring the five highest finishes from each school.

Senior Kayla Young was the overall girls winner. Junior Brick Kabela was sixth through the finish chute for the boys. “It was a really great meet. The first meet is always good to see where you’re at (and) shake out those first meet nerves,” reviewed Solon head coach Emy Williams. “And for Kayla to come out and win? She really had a great race!”

