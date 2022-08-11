Solon CSD Back To School Night By Josh Lyons Aug 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Solon School District’s annual Back to School Night where students have the opportunity to meet their teachers and unpack school supplies as well as tour the school is set forThursday, August 18 (see the schedules below for each building)Lakeview Elementary — 4:00 to 5:30 PMSolon Intermediate School — 4:30 to 6:00 PMMiddle School — 4:30 to 6:00High School Freshman Orientation — 7:00 to 8:00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa softball: Watters does it againWapsi Country Club women's golf: Building a Wapsi dynastySexual abuse and exploitation charges filed against former coachKlima representing Linn County at Iowa State FairMartelle's 150thMidland softball wrap-up: Gaining ground with goalsWren and Purl holds ribbon cuttingMount Vernon resident returns from Americorps serviceMidland baseball wrap-up: Having the time to get things rightWapsi Country Club men's golf: Carrier claims 20th 'major' title Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.