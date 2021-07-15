SOLON— The Solon Lady Spartans shut out West Marshall 10-0 in a Class 3A Region 7 semifinal Friday, July 9, and advanced to the Regional Finals for a shot at the 2021 State Tournament.
Two Solon runners scored in the bottom of the second inning, with two more in the third, but it was a six-run effort in the fourth, which sealed the win and ended the contest early under the mercy rule.
Carly Ellison led at the plate with three hits, including a double and four RBIs while Camryn Keith, Monet Barnhouse, and Sarah Heick produced two hits each. Kendall Jensen went the five-inning distance giving up only one hit and no runs while dispensing eight strikeouts.
Solon (26-12) faced the Davenport Assumption Catholic High School Knights (36-3) in Davenport on Monday, July 12, after this edition’s deadline.
The 2021 State Softball Tournament is scheduled for Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Solon 10, West Marshall 0
Hits — Carly Ellison 3, Camryn Keith 2, Monet Barnhouse 2, Sarah Heick 2, Hilary Wilson 1, Kendall Jensen 1, Tiffany Primmer 1, Addie Miller 1, Ava Stebral 1
Singles — Keith 2, Barnhouse 2, Ellison 2, Wilson 1, Heick 1, Jensen 1, Primmer 1, Stebral 1
Doubles — Heick 1, Ellison 1, Miller 1
Runs —Meghan O’Neill 3, Barnhouse 2, Ellison 2, Keith 1, Primmer 1, Miller 1
RBI — Ellison 4, Wilson 1, Heick 1, Jensen 1, Primmer 1, Miller 1, Stebral 1
Pitching — Jensen 5.0 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts.