During the week of July 11th, the Contractor’s efforts were focused on completing underground utility work including storm sewer installation and pressure testing water main and connecting the new main to City’s water system. Utility conflicts and inclement weather slowed storm sewer installation procedures. Utility companies were working late in the week to relocate utilities to eliminate conflicts with storm sewer installation.
Two-Week plan:
A construction meeting with the Contractor is scheduled for Tuesday July 19th , where an updated construction schedule and various construction activities will be discussed. Storm sewer construction will continue west of Wood Lily Road, the Contractor intends to install pipes as they excavate west to reduce open trenches within the area. Sidewalk paving should occur late next week or the following week.
Once underground utilities have been installed, roadway removal and paving procedure will begin. The Contractor anticipates this work will begin the week of July 25th.
Traffic Control:
5th Street will be completely closed to all traffic between Kingston Drive and Raymond Dr.
Wood Lily Road will be closed at 5th Street and traffic will be detoured onto Bergamot Lane. All traffic east of Raymond Drive and any residents North of 5th Street will need to use the detour route. This detour will be in effect until roadway paving has been completed.