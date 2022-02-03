Gage Marty claimed the title at 285 in the WaMaC Conference Wrestling Tournament, Jan. 29, at home to lead five place finishers for the Solon Spartans.
Marty earned a technical fall over Mount Vernon’s Tristan Lashley (15-0, 4:56) in the title bout, after beginning with a bye, pinning South Tama’s Dayton Filloon (1:18) and earning a major decision over West Delaware’s Cameron Geuther (14-2).
Four other Spartans attained the podium. Lucas Kampman came in third at 170 with an 8-6 decision over CPU’s Collin Hoskins. He had pinned three of his four opponents: Benton’s Koley Kelly (1:21), Hoskins (5:24) and South Tama’s Boden Koehler (1:36). His only loss was to Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brady Ortner (3:18) in the semifinals.
Tyler Hancox came in fourth at 220 with a mark of 3-2, Jordan Schmidt was sixth at 126 at 2-3, and both Braydon Hoffman at 195 and Dade Altman at 182 came in eighth with marks of 2-3.
Not placing were Evan Burg at 106, Kyler Jessup at 113, David Karam at 152 and Fischer Harrison at 160.
Taking the team title as expected was West Delaware with 278 points, a distance from runner-up Independence at 236.5. Following were Mount Vernon 177, Williamsburg 147, Beckman 138, Vinton-Shellsburg 132, South Tama 110, Benton Community 104.5, Solon 88.5, Marion 88, Clear Creek-Amana 78.5, Center Point-Urbana 52 and Maquoketa 12.
Camanche scored the bulk of their points in the first two matches, Jan. 27, at Camanche, but the Spartans came back to overwhelm their visitors, 60-15.
Camanche’s Lane Sbertoll decisioned Jackson Feuerbach (2-1) to begin the meet at 145. Eric Kirkland handed a fall to Karam at 152 (1:57) and Camanche led, 9-0.
Fischer Harrison got six back with a fall over Austin Pray (2:27). Lucas Kampman’s forfeit at 170 put the Spartans ahead for good, 12-9.
Altman began a string of Solon falls at 182 when he stopped Luis Marquez (5:46). That was followed by Hoffman at 195 over Ben Gravert (0:57), Hancox at 220 over Ethan Middledorp (1:51) and Marty at 285 over Gavin Sharp (1:01, for a 36-9 bulge.
Burg fell to Rylan Toppert at 106 for Camanche’s final point, 36-15. Tyson Wheeler at 113 and Jessup at 120 received forfeits before Schmidt at 126 pinned Beau Long (4:44) and Logan Rudish at 132 did the same to Nicholas Graham (4:21).
In extra Matches, Reece Rochholz decisioned Preston Rumler at 152 (11-9) and Beau Mullen pinned him (1:15).