Solon girls battle at Anamosa By Bec Willenborg bwillenborg@wcinet.com Jan 13, 2022 Jan. 3 found the Solon wrestling team at the girls' tournament in Anamosa, where the Spartans earned four first-place finishes.Kara VeDepo, Maddy Hoyle, Cheyenne Mulford and Addison Burden all claimed first.VeDepo went 3-0 with two falls, over Bettendorf's Abigail Kennis (1:47) and Ames' Brooklyn Greenlee (2:38) and a decision over Vinton-Shellsburg's Emma Gillen (3-0).Hoyle was 3-0 with three falls, over Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema (1:33), Linn Mar's Lauren Pulis (1:43) and Cedar Falls' Becca Nicholson (0:41).Mulford got an overtime win (4-2) over Marion's Jordan Wheeler, a fall over Ames' Piper Bartmess (0:47) and forfeit from Marin Smith, of North Scott.Burden got a fall, over Mid-Prairie's Ellie Brenneman (0:53) and two decisions, over Elizabeth Olson, of Charles City (2-0) and Rachel Bane, of Vinton-Shellsburg (4-2).Three girls came in second, Gretchen Marcy, Safina Yermetova and Bella Feaker.Marcy lost her first match and then won by decision over Jilian Langstraat, of Washington (4-1) before getting a forfeit from North Scott's Chevy Fierce.Yermetova won her first two matches, over Abigail Oldham, of Ames (1:41) and Wahlert's Taylor Borgerding (16-6) before giving up a major decision in her final match.Feaker lost first, then handed falls to North Scott's Makaylea Yackle (2:27) and Sumner-Fredericksburg's Rylee Shonka (2:59).Emilee Suchomel placed third and Olivia Bonnema fourth.In other action last week, the team won a 12-12 tied match via tie-breaker and the most matches won against Anamosa Jan. 6.At 120, both Yermetova and Feaker won, via 8-1 decision and fall (0:44). Bonnema won at 132 over Bree Brophy (5-4). In extra matches, both Hoyle and Yermetova won.