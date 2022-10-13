TROY MILLS — Over three miles on the course. Just a second of separation. That was the gap between North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley and Solon distance ace Kayla Young at the finish line Saturday, to cap the North Linn girls cross country invitational.

The two went virtually head to head the entire way through the two lap course around the North Linn campus, practice fields (adjacent to cornfields for a quarter mile) and finally down the stretch of North Linn’s stadium track. Wheatley squeezed ahead a couple strides in the last 150 meters, legging through the chute at 18:44. Young was at 18:45.

