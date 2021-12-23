Solon’s wrestlers had a busy three days last week, facing off at Marion for a split with the hosts and Iowa City Regina, Dec. 16 and then finished ninth at the two-day Fort Madison Invitational, Dec. 17-18.
Against the Regina Regals, Gage Marty began the night with a major decision over Ronan Poynton (10-2) at 220. Evan Burg felled Holden Berg at 106 (5:33), Kyler Jessup pinned Alex Jensen (1:20) and Dade Altman decisioned Ian Udell at 182 (6-3). Marcus Richard at 285, Cole Carney at 138, Jackson Feurbach at 152 and Wyatt Applegarth at 170 all lost by fall. David Karam at 160 went down via major decision (13-3).
In exhibition, Oliver Owens won two matches at 170.
Facing the Marion Wolves, the Spartans got wins from Lawson Sinnwell at 120 over Elliot Rogers (2:31), Jordan Schmidt at 126 over Roden Fetter (tech fall 16-0, 5:30), and David Karam over Grant Schulz (1:34). Losing by fall were Richard, Burg, Jessup, Charlie Karam, Carney, Feurbach and Applegarth.
In exhibition matches, Zeb Kleinsmith at 220 and Cheyenne Mulford at 126 won.
Solon took ninth at the 21-team Fort Madison Invitational with a total of 194.5. Ottumwa won the event with 393.5 points, followed by Cedar Rapids Kennedy 382, Burlington, Notre Dame 365.6, Hempstead 338.5, Fort Madison 316, New London 215, Muscatine 203, Liberty (Wentzville) 200.5, Solon, CCA 191.5, Columbus Community/WMU 187.5, Washington 182, Burlington 172, Prairie City-Monroe 138.5, Louisa-Muscatine 128.5, Fort Madison JV 125, Mediapolis 118, Van Buren County 105.5, Highland/Riverside 102.5, Keokuk 92 and Mackinaw 41.
Marty won first place with a record of 6-0, topping Prairie City’s Kaden Clark (tech fall 3:08, 16-0), Kennedy’s Daniel Eads (1:48), CC/WMU’s Russel Coil (0:42), Hempstead’s Zach Conlon (1:37), Washington’s Brayden Hartman (0:57) and Burlington’s Julius Harris (5-2).
Schmidt was third, going 5-2, with two tech falls, two decisions and a medical forfeit.
Sinnwell was fifth with a record of 4-3. Charlie Karam and Altman placed eighth, Jessup ninth, Burg 10th and David Karam 11th.