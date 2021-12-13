With 207.5 points and four champions, the Solon wrestling team claimed the top spot in the North Cedar Invitational, Dec. 11.
The Spartans far out-distanced second-place New London (138). Belle Plaine was third (119), Cedar Rapids Jefferson fourth (113), Waterloo West fifth (109), MV sixth (94), Western Dubuque JV seventh (89.5), North Linn eighth (65), Durant ninth (58), Highland 10th (43), Central City 11th (32), North Cedar 12th (31), Northeast 13th (29) and Montezuma 14th (13).
Individual champions for the Spartans were Lawson Sinnwell (120), Jordan Schmidt (126), Lucas Kampman (170) and Gage Marty (285).
Sinnwell won all four of his matches via fall, over New London’s Gage Burden (0:29), Riverside’s Remington Fields (0:21), Belle Plaine’s Brayden Peterson (3:38) and New London’s Gavin Bailey-Menke (0:14).
Schmidt was also undefeated through three matches with two falls and a decision, over Central City’s Connor Clark (1:45), Belle Plaine’s Joe Randall (2:40) and Jefferson’s Shukuru Budederi (9-2).
Kampman went 3-0 with two decisions and a fall, over WD’s Carson Burger (7-3), West’s Neo Ben (1:43) and West’s Amarreon Sykes (4-0).
Marty dropped all three of his opponents by fall: Matt Moyer, of North Linn (1:34), Jefferson’s Zane Wilson (2:56) and WD’s Jacob Klostermann (3:39).
Earning second place were Kyler Jessup (113), Tyler Hancox (195) and Landon Hummel (220).
Jessup was 2-2 with wins over Jefferson’s Brent Becerra (3:18) and Durant’s Gus Thoma (2:26).
Hancox went 2-1 with wins over Durant’s Nicholas Poston (1:04) and Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz (Tech Fall 18-3, 4:22).
Hummel was 2-1 with a bye and fall over Northeast’s William Schemers (2:33).
Taking third was Evan Berg (106, 3-1). Fourth went to Jakobe Lahr (152, 1-2), Oliver Owens (160, 2-2), and Braydon Hoffman (220, 2-2). Charlie Karam took fifth (132, 4-1), as did David Karam (160, 4-1). Competing but not placing were Cole Carney (138), Collin Ottoson (138), Jackson Feuerbach (152), Wyatt Applegarth (170), Dade Altman (182) and Joe Ebert (285).
In a regular season WaMaC double dual at Mount Vernon Dec. 9, the Spartans fell to both West Delaware, 59-12 and the host school, 42-29.
In the West Delaware match, Lahr topped Memphis Voelker (5:21), Hancox pinned Cash Hauser (3:36), Marty topped Cameron Geuther (5-1) and Jessup major decisioned Jack Buesing (11-3). In extra, non-counting matches, winning by fall were Zeb Kleinsmith, Marcus Richard and Ebert.
Against Mount Vernon, the Spartans took the first three matches: Kampman decisioned Ryder Bunch (8-1) as did Altman over Zatyk Holib (5-4) and Hancox over Dylan Winkler (2:58). Marty added a tech fall over Trystin Lashley (16-0, 3:47), Schmidt won via injury decision over Ethan Plotz, Lahr decisioned Henry Ryan (5-2) and David Karam did the same to Benny Pospisil (14-7). In extra matches, Bella Feaker (120), Morgan Rogers (120), Addison Schlote (120) and Logan Rudish (126) won.
The Spartans are in action Thursday, Dec. 16 at Marion with Iowa City Regina at 6 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 17 they will compete at the Fort Madison Tournament at 5 p.m., that tournament will continue on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. The final meet before the winter break will be on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Jesup quad at 6:15 p.m.