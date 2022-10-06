What is going well?

Homecoming week is always one of the most exhausting, fun filled weeks of the year. Our kids did a great job this past week, and October is officially here. We have three weeks left in out first quarter. There are many things going well, but one I would like to share is how awesome your kids have been. Supporting each other, working hard in the classroom, and bringing their best each day does not go unnoticed. As we approach October 21 (last day of quarter 1) there are a few reminders I would like all of you to take a look at below.

Recommended for you