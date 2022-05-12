SOLON — Solon High School students are able to enroll in Kirkwood Community College courses, earning both credits toward graduation, as well as college credit. Superintendent Davis Eidahl recently released statistics related to the SHS/Kirkwood partnership.
Academic Years 2019, 2020, 2021 – 151 Solon HS students participated in career academies at Kirkwood Regional Center University of Iowa (KRCUI).
Current year – 59 Solon HS students are enrolled in career academies with Patient Care Exploration, Advanced Manufacturing with Welding and Robotics, and Architecture, Construction, and Engineering (ACE) seeing the most enrollment. Over the past three years Solon students have enrolled in 952 liberal arts courses with Composition 1, Composition 2, and Oral Communications the most popular.
SHS students are excelling in their Kirkwood courses with 81% who are enrolled in concurrent enrollment (SHS and Kirkwood) earning a C or higher compared to 77% of others in area school districts.
46% of all high school students participate in concurrent enrollment with 40.5% of 2021’s graduates finishing high school with 12 or more college credits on their high school transcript. Solon families have also seen significant tuition savings to the tune of $873,000 over the past three years.