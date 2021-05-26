SOLON– It was a major thrill to see the credits roll on the big screen.
“East of Middle West,” a feature film written and produced by University of Iowa graduate Mokotsi Rukundo and director Brian Lucke Anderson, premiered at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Saturday, April 24.
Bill “Ginks” Ginkens, who earned an associate producer title for his involvement, was there for two sold-out shows, along with a host of locals, cast and crew.
The independent feature, starring Carson MacCormac, Joris Jarsky and Scott McCord, was filmed at various locations in and around the Solon area in August of 2019.
Ginks said the debut received a standing ovation.
“Yeah, we’re really happy with how it went over,” he noted.
“East of Middle West” hit the big screen with prime 8 and 9:30 p.m. slots on Saturday, one of the last days of the 10th anniversary festival dedicated to promoting the arts through independent film.
“It was just a last-minute, special screening,” he said. “Not juried or anything, they just added it to the show.”
While Hotel Julien served as the center of activities for the festival, entries were shown at locations across Dubuque, with “East of Middle West” premiering at the Phoenix Theatres at Kennedy Mall.
“There wasn’t a red carpet, but it was still pretty good,” Ginks said.
Rukundo, his mother and sister attended, as did Anderson and his wife, along with a bevy of others, mostly crew, he said. About 20 people gathered for a pre-screening get-together, Ginks added, and a zoom meeting was conducted later with some of the stars that couldn’t make it.
The feature was also entered in the 2021 Sarasota Film Festival, April 30 to May 9, in Sarasota, Fla., and walked away as an Audience Award winner, according to Sarasota Magazine.
Ginks said critics at Sarasota were gushing.
“East of Middle West” explores the potential for redemption, following MacCormac’s character in the aftermath of a prank gone horribly wrong in Midwest America in the 1990s.
“There are a couple of tearjerker moments,” Ginks said. “More than a couple, actually. The ending’s just really messing with people.”
The film’s producers are currently working to find a distributor, he reported.
Two festival appearances and really good reviews will help with that.
“Netflix would be cool, but there’s a lot of demand for content,” he added. “We’ll see where that goes.”
“East of Middle West” was invited to the Toronto Film Festival, but Ginks didn’t know any other details.
Rukundo is currently working on a new script based on the Zambia musical movement Zamrock, playing classic rock in the 1970s, he said.
Principal filming of “East of Middle West” wrapped Aug. 19, 2019, in and around Solon, although Rukundo and Ginks worked a few more weeks mopping up some details.
Sam’s Main Street Market was a featured location, and Don Kabela’s residence served as one of the principal character’s homes, he reported.
Ginks framed a “Solon Economist” article covering the filming, had the cast and crew sign it, and presented it to Kabela.
“We used his barn, his shed, his fields,” he said. “We used his place a lot.”
Downtown Ely is also prominent in scenes, including the trailer, with period vehicles provided by Sweet Auto Sales and Service.
Ginks said the filmmakers borrowed a handful of cars and purchased one that was rolled over from owner Jon Sweet, who made it to the premier despite recent health issues.
“He was so cool,” Ginks said of Sweet, who advised him to “drive ‘em like you stole ‘em.”
Other local families also donated vehicles, and many were in attendance in Dubuque to cheer their on-screen appearance, he added.
The Dows Street Studio was dressed up as Family Pawn for the movie and other outdoor scenes threw locals for a loop, Ginks said.
“I even got a couple of thumbs up for my portrayal of a pawn shop owner,” he noted. “I was in that movie more than I expected.”
He saw Solon’s Brad Randall, who plays a law enforcement officer, the day before the Dubuque festival. Randall hadn’t seen the trailer yet, although he appears in it.
“Brad (Randall) made the trailer, I got cut,” Ginks remarked.
The Dubuque showing wasn’t the first time he’d seen the independent feature. He’d seen five or six edits and praised the professionals in front and behind the cameras.
“The acting all the way across the board was perfect,” he said. “Actually, the locations in and around Solon worked really well.”
There is still some unfinished business, however.
After losing his family in an accident caused by MacCormac’s Chris, Denny (Joris Jarsky) also spirals out of control. He eventually takes a job at the grocery store (Sam’s Main Street Market), but has a breakdown at work. In the scene, Jarsky dented a store shelf and broke a mop.
“I still owe a mop handle,” Ginks stated.
Watch the trailer at eastofmiddlewest.com.