Solon hosted a JV/Girls Wrestling Invitational Jan. 17 and found several of their wrestlers at the top of the podium.

No less than eight Spartans won first place. Tyson Wheeler, Charlie Karam, Wyatt Applegarth, Zeb Kleinsmith, Marcus Richard, Joe Ebert, Kara VeDepo and Cheyenne Mulford all won.

Placing second were Cole Carney, Jackson Feuerbach, Oliver Owens, Kaleb Behrends, Olivia Bonnema and Addison Burden.

Taking third were Beau Mullen, Fischer Harrison and Bella Feaker while Reece Rochholz, Jamie Calef and Eleanor Gnida came in fourth.

Recommended for you