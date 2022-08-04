SOLON — The Music on Main concert series has highlighted local talent since the first show in June, and Wednesday, July 27’s installment was no exception as Solon native Alex Newkirk took to the stage.

“I grew up here, I graduated from Solon High School in 2006, then I went to Decorah for Luther (College) for a couple years and then over to Chicago. And I’ve been there ever since.”

Recommended for you