SOLON — Lacrosse, a sport sometimes referred to as “hockey on grass,” is gaining in popularity and has found a home in Solon.

The Kingfisher Lacrosse Club calls the football field behind the high school baseball stadium “home.” The club, one of only six in the state, draws members as young as kindergarten and as old as high school seniors. They come from Hills to Robins, and from near Muscatine to Williamsburg, with a significant number coming from Solon.

