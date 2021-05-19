DYERSVILLE– The Solon boys’ junior varsity (JV) track and field team emerged victorious at the WaMaC Conference JV Meet, held in Dyersville, with 191 team points, besting Marion with 132, Mount Vernon with 72, Independence and Williamsburg tied for fourth with 60 points apiece and Clear Creek-Amana with 56 points, on Monday, May 10. The rest of the field included Vinton-Shellsburg (40), South Tama (35), Benton (20), Beckman (17), Center Point-Urbana (12) and Maquoketa (11).
WaMaC Conference JV Meet results courtesy of Kauder Racing:
High jump: 1. Oaken Foster 5-10 (10), 2. Jeremy Bachus 5-4 (8).
Long jump: 1. Nash Kotar 17-4.25 (10).
Shot put: 2. Reese Trepanier 40-1 (8), 3. Kaleb Behrends 39-9.5 (6), 13. Keegan Murphy 35-0, 15. Marcus Richard 34.95.
Discus: 2. Ben Kampman 126-8 (8), 5. Mason Scott 110-4.5 (4), 9. Dade Altman 100-7 29. Adam Smith 73-11.
800m SMR: 6. Janssen, Heineman, Felderman, Foster 1:49.59 (3). DNF Harrison, Olsen Chhabra-Miller, Kruse.
3,200m: 3. Brick Kabela 11:22.55 (6).
Shuttle hurdle: 1. Ducvkett, Brandt, Felderman, Kotar 1:14.27 (10).
100m: 1. Sean Stahle 11.94 (10), 5. Brayden Moore 12.54 (4), 13. Brent Lumpkin 12.89, 17. Wyatt Olsen 13.24.
1,600m DMR: 1. Knight, Wear, Yeomans, Garbes 4:07.77 (10).
400m: 2. Rhett Mesch 54.88 (8), 14. Matthew Tvedte 1:03.84, 18. Noah Kottenstette 1:07.54, 19. Ben Duckett 1:07.87.
4x200m: 1. Moore, Kotar, Knipper, Bachus (10), 4. Lumpkin, Burns, Longo, Foster 1:43.12.
110m hurdles: 2. Charlie Brandt 19.54 (8).
800m: 2. Noelan Garbes 2:20.40 (8), 10. Gabe Nicholson 2:36.83.
200m: 1. Sean Stahle 24.10 (10), 3. Zach Capper 25.13 (6), 16. Matthew Tvedte 27.26, 29. Noah Kottenstette 29.32.
400m hurdles: 1. Oaken Foster 1:04.60 (10), 2. Keenan Kruse 1:05.35 (8).
1,600m: 6. Brick Kabela 5:20.08 (4), 8. Grant Bumsted 5:29.84 (2).
4x100m: 1. Moore, Kotar, Capper, Stahle 47.14 (10), 4. Burns, Felderman, Longo, Lumpkin 49.45.
4x400m: 1. Mesch, Capper, Wear, Bachus 3:42.06 (10), 3. Chhabra-Miller, Brandt, Yeomans, Garbes 3:51.06.