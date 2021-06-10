SOLON– The Solon American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 460 announced this year’s Girls State selections. Participants from Solon are Madison Craig, daughter of Ray Craig and Beth Barton-Craig. Madison is involved in cheerleading for football, wrestling, and basketball, archery, color guard, Best Buddies, Solon Senior Support Club, National Honor Society, Octagon Club, FBLA, Peer Leaders, Student Council, Golf and Silver Cord, along with many church and 4-H activities. After graduation, Madison plans to attend a four-year undergraduate college majoring in pre-med or pre-vet. She is honored to be one of the junior girls attending Girls State this year. She’s excited to learn more about civic engagement and how to be an active voice in the community.
Also participating is Elly Holubar, daughter of Ron and Mary Holubar, who is a member of National Honor Society, Octagon Club, Student Council, participates in basketball, track, numerous choirs, band groups and school musicals, Peer Leaders, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Silver Cord Program. Outside of her many school activities, Elly is involved in her church, Solon Nursing Care Center volunteer, Czech Museum volunteer, and server for the Special Olympics banquet. Following graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college or university and pursue her interest in veterinary sciences. She is excited to attend Girls State and to virtually meet many other girls throughout the area wanting to learn more about government procedures and policies.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided this year’s program will be held virtually June 21-24. The inauguration will be Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m.
Iowa Girls State is one of the premier programs sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and started by the dream of four women over 75 years ago in hopes of teaching young women about the political process. Girls State is a “learning by doing” virtual program, taking the girls through the entire political process.