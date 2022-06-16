SOLON — The Solon American Legion Auxiliary Unit #460 is pleased to announce this year’s Girls State selections. Participants from Solon will be Nora Dibble, daughter of Bruce and Andrea Dibble. Nora is involved in Peer Leaders, the high school musicals and has been participating in competitive trampoline and tumbling. She is also a baker at The Eat Shop in Solon. Her plans after graduation will be to attend St Ambrose to pursue a career in Nursing. Nora is excited to attend Girls State to meet others girls from around the state and continue to grow in her leadership skills.
Also participating will be Emilee Suchomel, daughter of Ryan and Debra Suchomel. Emilee is involved in wrestling, band and choir, Mariachi Band, Jazz band, musical tech and acting, plus poetry for the Iowa City poetry group IC Speaks. Her community involvement has been with VBS and currently will be a counselor at the middle school band camp. She is also a hostess at The Brass Fountain in Solon. Her plans after graduation may include going into an apprenticeship at Sony Pictures or Warner Bros Studios, or she may be studying film production and/or photography. Going to Iowa Girls State will be a new experience and something she’s looking forward to attending.
The 2022 Session of the American Legion Auxiliary Iowa Girls State will be held June 19-24 at Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. The inauguration ceremony will be held Friday, June 24, 5:30 p.m. in the Parent Hall. All are welcomed to attend.
Iowa Girls State is one of the premier programs sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and was all started by a dream of four women over 75 years ago in hopes of teaching young women about the political process. Girls State is a “learning by doing” program which takes the girls through the entire political process.
The girls will join approximately 300 young women attending Iowa Girls State who have completed their junior year of high school and will study City, County and State government processes. Iowa Girls State citizens set up their own City, County and State governments and administer them according to the laws of Iowa. The girls also participate in legislative sessions, campaigning, party rallies, debating and voting along with learning deeper knowledge of parliamentary procedure. In addition to their political activities, the girls hear several motivational speakers along with local and State government officials.