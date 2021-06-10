New Fiction
“Arsenic and Adobo,” by Mia P. Manansala:
The first book in a new culinary cozy series full of sharp humor and delectable dishes-one that might just be killer... When Lila Macapagal moves back home to recover from a horrible breakup, her life seems to be following all the typical rom-com tropes. She’s tasked with saving her Tita Rosie’s failing restaurant, and she has to deal with a group of matchmaking aunties who shower her with love and judgment. But when a notoriously nasty food critic (who happens to be her ex-boyfriend) drops dead moments after a confrontation with Lila, her life quickly swerves from a Nora Ephron romp to an Agatha Christie case.
“The Girl With Stars In Her Eyes,” by Xio Axelrod:
Growing up, Antonia “Toni” Bennett’s guitar was her only companion... until she met Sebastian Quick. Seb was a little older, a lot wiser, and he became Toni’s way out, promising they’d escape their small town together. Then Seb turned 18 and split without looking back. Now, Toni B is all grown up and making a name for herself in Philadelphia’s indie scene. When a friend suggests she try out for the hottest new band in the country, she decides to take a chance... not realizing that this opportunity will bring her face-to-face with the boy who broke her heart and nearly stole her dreams.
“King Zeno,” by Nathaniel Rich:
New Orleans, a century ago: a city determined to reshape its destiny and, with it, the nation. Downtown, a new American music is born. In Storyville, prostitution is outlawed and the police retake the streets with maximum violence. In the Ninth Ward, laborers break ground on a gigantic canal that will split the city, a work of staggering human ingenuity intended to restore New Orleans’ faded mercantile glory. The war is ending and a prosperous new age dawns. But everything is thrown into chaos by a series of murders committed by an ax-wielding maniac with a peculiar taste in music. The ax murders scramble the fates of three people from different corners of town.
Color Your World with Solon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program
Details on our all-ages program are available on the website and in the library. Join all the upcoming events and fun this summer. Event details are subject to change, check the website for the most up-to-date information. All programs take place outside the library building unless otherwise noted.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to the Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes! In June we will read, sing, and play games with the summer reading theme, Reading Colors Your World. Find all past videos on the website by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on the YouTube channel. Join live or at a time working best for you.
Library Access
Staff are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., via telephone, email or live chat on the website.
Monday through Friday 9-10 a.m.: Single-Household Appointments
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up Songs on the Lawn: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.
June 5 through July 10 (weather permitting), join on the grass behind the library for singing, rhymes and parachute games. Masks are required. No program July 3 due to the holiday.
Read the Rainbow StoryWalks
Explore new places in Coralville, North Liberty and Solon through the joint Read the Rainbow StoryWalk Project. Visit the website to see the locations and stories being shared each month. Don’t forget to record the secret code and earn more points for those summer reading goals.
Take and Make Mondays
Adults (16 and up) can pick up a kit during library hours, while supplies last. Completing Take and Make activities and record the secret code to score more points toward the grand prize raffle tickets in addition to having a fun project that helps Color Your World.
Stargazing at SRNA Timber DOME Lawn, June 17 at 9:30 p.m.
The University of Iowa Department of Physics and Astronomy Hawk-Eyes in Space Outreach Program will lead a star tour of the summer sky. The program is geared toward adults, but mature teens and tweens are welcome. The outdoor event is weather dependent, visit the website calendar for the latest information.
Cookbook Club– June’s ingredient: White Pepper
Join the Facebook group to post photos and talk about tasty creations. Packets are available for pick up during curbside pickup or library appointment times. Join the Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub and check out the Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas. Visit the website or call the library for more details.
Dates to Remember:
June 11: Last day for Teens to sign-up for Chef’s Challenge!
June 15 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom: Solon Book Club meets to discuss “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman. Pick up your copy at the library today.
June 17 at 9:30 p.m.: Stargazing at SRNA Timber Dome Lawn
June 24 at 10 a.m.: Storyteller Darrin Crow
June 24 at 8:45 p.m.: Teen Movie Night
June 25 at 8:45 p.m.: Family Movie Night
June 29 at 11 a.m.: Blank Park Zoo, Rockin’ in the Rainforest
Event details are subject to change, check the website for the most up-to-date information. All programs take place outside the library building unless otherwise noted.
Donations for Solon Community Food Pantry are accepted at the library
Drop off donations on the table in the library hall during regular library hours and they’ll be delivered weekly to the pantry.