Library access Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reach us via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us), live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) or stop in during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2-plus), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Winter Library Challenge: Through Jan. 31
The Winter Library Challenge is designed for all ages (birth to adult) with small and grand prizes for each age group. Participate in activities and challenges at the Library in January. Secret codes will be provided at programs and around the Library. Pick up a brochure at the Library or track your participation online via READsquared. It’s the perfect time to read the newspaper, work on the community puzzle and browse for a movie or new book. You can even check out a cake pan for your holiday baking! Challenge yourself and win this WIN-ter.
Snow Buddy left out in the cold
During the month of January we are collecting donations for our neighbors at Shelter House. You can build a “Snow Buddy” around the Library and dress your buddy in new or gently used winter gear, or bring donations inside. We’ll deliver the donations to Shelter House at the end of the month. You can also find a list of most needed items on our website. Thank you for helping us make sure nobody is left out in the cold this winter. Don’t forget the secret code when you drop off your donation.
Local Libraries LIT: Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
We’re excited to welcome author Jennine Capó Crucet for the fifth virtual event in the series offered by public libraries in Johnson County, as well as the University of Iowa and Kirkwood Libraries, with support from The Johnson County Community Foundation.
As the daughter of Cuban immigrants, Jennine Capó Crucet was the first person in her family to be born in the United States. Her writing is full of biting humor as she ardently depicts her time as a first-generation college student, as well as the immigrant experience. Check out one of her books today and join us on the Jan. 26.
Virtual Trivia Night: Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
Join us on Zoom for this new TV themed Trivia Night. No limit on team sizes, so gather your family and friends for a friendly competition. Remember, no answers in Zoom chat, so all teams will need to arrange an alternate method of chat during trivia.
Cookbook Club — January’s Ingredient: Millet
Millet is one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world and has been grown throughout Africa and Southeast Asia for thousands of years. Millet can be used to make bread, beer, cereal and other dishes. Millet is gaining renewed popularity because of how versatile and easy to grow it is. Stop by the library and pick up some millet. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations. You can also check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
Teen Reading Challenge
Congrats to our 2021 Teen Reading Challenge grand prize winner, Brynn. Thank you to all of our teen participants, we loved seeing all the books you read and hearing about your favorites along the way.
It’s 2022 and that means we have a new Teen Reading Challenge. Find out more on our website or stop in today to get started.
What’s new on the shelves?
Stop in today and browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. Community newspapers and the puzzle have returned, enjoy some time at the Library soon.
New Non-Fiction
The Best of America’s Test Kitchen 2022 This annual best-of-the-best collection of recipes, tastings, and testings has once again been carefully selected from the hundreds of recipes developed throughout the last year. It offers a wide array of everyday-to-sophisticated and globally inspired recipes such as Horiatiki Salata (Hearty Greek Salad), Mumbai Frankie Wraps, Beef Wellington, and Herbed Lamb Shoulder with Fingerling Potatoes and Asparagus.
Fix-It with Food: Every Meal Easy 125 simple, delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner to help you manage autoimmune issues all day, plus an all-new 10-day, 30-recipe reset to identify your food triggers, from the New York Times bestselling author of Fix-It with Food.
SkinnyTaste: Air Fryer Cookbook Gina Homolka is beloved for her incredible recipes that transform your favorite, comforting foods into healthy, low-cal dishes with tons of flavor. Now she brings her expertise to the game-changing air fryer appliance. Using high-powered, super-hot circulating air like a convection oven, air fryers crisp up your favorite “fried” foods with barely any oil needed. Cook times are shorter than traditional oven methods and the process requires little clean-up.