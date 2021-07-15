SOLON– On Tuesday, July 6, at 3:22 a.m., a Johnson County Deputy interrupted a burglary in progress at Solon Storage Rentals, located at 101 W 5th Street, in Solon. The suspect fled in a Ford Escape leading the deputy on a short pursuit, through Solon, before fleeing on foot in a residential area, where he was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
Alex Ball, 40, of Solon, was charged with Burglary 3rd degree, Attempted Burglary 3rd degree, Possession of Burglars Tools, Eluding, Operating While Intoxicated 1st offense and Interference with Official Acts. After further investigation it was determined several storage units were burglarized.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Iowa City Police Department, North Liberty Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Services, and Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center.
Anyone with information about the burglaries, the location of other stolen goods or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 319-356-6020.