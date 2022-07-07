SOLON — Benjamin James Harrison, age 45, of Solon is facing multiple charges after an incident in Iowa City on Thursday, June 16.
According to the Iowa City Police Department, Harrison entered an attached garage to an Iowa City home around 7:30 p.m. and attempted to force entry into the house, damaging an electric garage door opener in the process. Around 10:30 p.m., the complaint states, Harrison made another attempt at entry, this time through the back patio door. However, he was confronted by a juvenile resident of the home. A fight ensued with the patio door being damaged, and the juvenile suffering a hand laceration. The fight then moved to the backyard where it is alleged Harrison choked the juvenile for 15-to-20 seconds before fleeing the scene while other residents of the house were calling the police.
A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody later that night when an officer recognized him while driving. Harrison is currently barred from driving after a third offense operating while under the influence charge from September 2021.
Harrison was charged with Burglary 1st Degree (Class B Felony), Burglary 3rd Degree (Class D Felony), and Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness (serious misdemeanor) with bond set at $32,000. In addition, he was charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor, on Friday, June 24. As of Friday, July 1 Harrison was still being held in the Johnson County Jail.