Library access
The Library continues with our regular hours of Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Holidays and monthly staff in-service days come into consideration, so it’s always best to visit our website or give us a call.
The Library will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 for staff in-service.
Our community can reach us via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us), live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us), or stop in during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2-plus), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Library events
Congratulations to all of our Winter Library Challenge grand prize winners. We had a total of 103 participants, who recorded a total of 696 secret codes. From check-outs, coloring challenges, to DIY Night, we had a blast. Thanks for joining the fun in December and January.
Lucas, winner of the $25 El Sol Gift Card
BAM POW To Go Kits for K-4th graders are available while supplies last, with a new activity each Thursday. This week it’s Watch It: Indoor Scavenger Hunt. Stop by to pick up one kit per participant and see what you can find at home.
The Solon Public Library Foundation awards the Don Ochs Scholarships to promote life-long learning for all members of our community. The Foundation awards two $500 scholarships each year. The details of the scholarship application process can be found on our website.
Don’t judge a book by its cover. A Blind Date with a Book is a book, wrapped in paper, tagged with only clues about the book inside. Check out a book and see how it goes. We have selections available for grades 3-5, Teens, Young Adults, and Adults.
Save the Date. The Friends of the Library will host their annual used book sale Saturday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Library meeting room. Used books, movies and audiobooks will be available for purchase. Your support of the Friends group helps fund Library events like the summer reading program.
What’s new?
Stop in to browse through the new DVDs, fiction, non-fiction, puzzles, romance, cake pans, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy and audiobooks. We’re always adding the highly anticipated blockbusters and best sellers. Don’t be afraid to recommend titles you’ve enjoyed or request titles you’re looking for. We love to hear from you.
We’ve added several best-sellers to our collection of large print books. Fans will recognize titles by Clive Cussler, Dean Koontz, Louise Penny and Stuart Woods. We’re happy to be able to expand this collection and allow all readers to enjoy these favorites. Reading in large print isn’t just for those with deteriorating eyesight. Large print improves reading comprehension, letter and word recognition and it’s easier on the eyes. If a book you’re looking for isn’t available in large-print, we also have page magnifiers available for check-out.
New DVDs The Addams Family 2. In an attempt to grow closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia, and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper. (Rated PG)
Clifford: The Big Red Dog. This family favorite has been a childhood staple in cartoon and book format, now we can enjoy a live-action Clifford. Emily discovers her little red puppy has grown ten feet overnight and turns to her uncle for help. (Rated PG)
The Dry. Aaron Falk goes back home to his drought-stricken town to attend a tragic funeral. However, his return reopens the door to the unsolved death of a teenage girl. (Rated R)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The next chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. A single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town. They begin to discover connections to the original Ghostbusters and a secret legacy their grandfather left behind. (Rated PG-13)
Spencer. The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the queen’s estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be profoundly different. (Rated R)